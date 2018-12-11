Clear
Man sentenced in Mower County kidnap/rape case

Ryan Sanvick Ryan Sanvick

He was arrested in December 2017.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 2:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Sexually assaulting a woman is sending a Mower County man to prison.

Ryan Arthur Sanvick, 45 of Sargeant, was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years behind bars. He was accused of four counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of 2nd degree assault, and one count of domestic assault by strangulation.

Authorities say Sanvick took a woman prisoner on December 11, 2017, and raped her, beat her, and threatened to cut out her eyes and kill her.

He pleaded guilty in May to one count of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct.

Community Events