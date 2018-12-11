AUSTIN, Minn. – Sexually assaulting a woman is sending a Mower County man to prison.
Ryan Arthur Sanvick, 45 of Sargeant, was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years behind bars. He was accused of four counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of 2nd degree assault, and one count of domestic assault by strangulation.
Authorities say Sanvick took a woman prisoner on December 11, 2017, and raped her, beat her, and threatened to cut out her eyes and kill her.
He pleaded guilty in May to one count of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct.
Related Content
- Man sentenced in Mower County kidnap/rape case
- Guilty plea in Mower County kidnap/rape case
- Mower County fugitive sentenced
- Second sentence in Mower County drug bust
- Dodge County man sentenced for Mower County threats
- Mitchell County man dies in Mower County
- Prison sentence in Freeborn County kidnapping
- Mower County man pleads not guilty to kidnapping and sexual assault
- Hardin County kidnapping case pushed back
- First person sentenced in Mower County drug bust
Scroll for more content...