Judge calls Howard Co. murder 'nothing short of an execution' as Fullhart sentenced to life

The judge told Fullhart that even if it wasn’t the mandatory sentence, she would still recommend it because the murder was “nothing short of an execution.”

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 11:33 AM
Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:34 AM

HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa - A man convicted of a Cresco murder will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Brian Fullhart was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole.

He was found guilty of shooting and killing his wife, Zoanne, before threatening police in 2018.

The judge told Fullhart that even if it wasn’t the mandatory sentence, she would still recommend it because the murder was “nothing short of an execution.”

Fullhart said he regretted his actions.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t regret what I did,” he said.

Zoe’s mother and two brothers gave victim-impact statements.

During interviews with witnesses who were inside the residence at Lot 32 on the evening of Feb. 28, 2018, they said: “Fullhart was in the back room with Zoanne when they heard a gunshot, turned around and saw Zoanne had been shot with Fullhart holding the gun.”

During the standoff, authorities say that on two occasions, Brian Fullhart “did fire upon law enforcement with a compound bow. At least one of those times, striking a police squad car.”

According to court documents, Fullhart told police that he would “shoot their heads off” and proceeded to barricade himself inside the residence.

