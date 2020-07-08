Man sentenced in Dodge County for threat to stab a woman

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – Threatening to stab his then-girlfriend results in probation for an Owatonna man.

Timothy Purcell King, 53, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation for pleading guilty to one count of terrorist threats. Charges of 2nd degree assault, domestic assault, and obstructing the legal process were dismissed.

King was arrested after the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said he threatened to stab his then-girlfriend on January 16 during an argument on their way back from Rochester. Deputies say King, originally from Hayfield, had to be shot with a taser after resisting arrest.