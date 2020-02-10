Man sentenced for wild chase through Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A car chase that snapped a power pole in half and damaged four vehicles results in probation for a former Chatfield man.

Scott Donald Tester, 30 and now living in Minneapolis, pleaded guilty to one count of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He was arrested after a pursuit on December 29, 2018, in Olmsted County. Law enforcement says it started in the 200 block of 11th Avenue NE and ended in the 1900 block of Viola Road NE.

Authorities say Tester rammed two vehicles, hit a power pole, and crashed into the ditch. One squad car was so badly damaged it had to be towed from the scene.

On Monday, Tester was given five years of supervised probation and 10 hours of community work service. He was also ordered to pay $20,448.98 in restitution.