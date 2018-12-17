ROCHESTER, Minn. – A domestic assault caught on video results in probation for a Rochester man.
Damien Justin Newman, 28, pleaded guilty to felony domestic assault and was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation and must perform 100 hours of community work service.
Newman was arrested in September after Rochester said they got a call about a woman being hit while on a video chat. An officer responded to the scene and says Newman was chasing after a woman. Court documents state Newman told the woman he was going to kill her and grabbed a knife.
Related Content
- Man sentenced for video chat assault
- Man sentenced for domestic assault
- Rochester man sentenced for burglary and assault
- Rochester man sentenced for second bar assault
- Thornton man sentenced for domestic assault
- Man accused of sexually assaulting Olympic gymnasts sentenced
- Man sentenced for assault at Social Security office
- Police: Domestic abuse caught on video chat leads to charges in Rochester
- First defendant in summer assault is sentenced
- Sentence issued in southern Minnesota sex assault
Scroll for more content...