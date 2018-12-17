Man sentenced for video chat assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A domestic assault caught on video results in probation for a Rochester man.

Damien Justin Newman, 28, pleaded guilty to felony domestic assault and was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation and must perform 100 hours of community work service.

Newman was arrested in September after Rochester said they got a call about a woman being hit while on a video chat. An officer responded to the scene and says Newman was chasing after a woman. Court documents state Newman told the woman he was going to kill her and grabbed a knife.