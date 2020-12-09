Man sentenced for two NE Iowa break-ins

KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – Four felony convictions don’t add up to any prison time for a North Iowa man.

Dylan Michael Jones, 23 of Charles City, was accused of breaking into Farmers Win Co-Op in Waverly on May 23 and Farmers Co-Op on Shell Rock on May 25. Law enforcement says a safe was stolen in the first burglary and burglar’s tools, stolen checks, and stolen cash were found in Jones’ home.

He pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft and 3rd degree burglary in Bremer County and two counts of 3rd degree burglary in Butler County.

Jones has now been sentenced to three to five years of probation and ordered to pay restitution to his victims.