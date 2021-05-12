Man sentenced for two Freeborn County burglaries

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Winona man is sentenced for two Freeborn County burglaries.

Joshua Thomas Lee, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, and criminal damage to property. Authorities say Lee robbed two homes in the town of Twin Lakes on February 10, 2020. Court documents say Lee caused about $800 in damage gaining entry to the homes and stole personal property worth about $3,200.

He was sentenced Wednesday to up to 10 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $4,166.30 in restitution. Lee must also perform 40 hours of community work service.