MASON CITY, Iowa – Assaulting a woman and throwing knives at police mean jail time for a North Iowa man.
Joshua James Martin, 35 of Mason City, has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of supervised probation. He must also complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment.
Martin was arrested on March 10 after Mason City police responded to a report of a man hitting a woman in the face and grabbing her by the throat. Officers say when they got to the scene, Martin threatened them with large knives and then threw knives at police, missing by a couple of feet.
He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault, interference with official acts while displaying a dangerous weapon, and domestic abuse assault.
Related Content
- Man sentenced for throwing knives at police
- Court docs: Mason City man throws large knives at police responding to alleged domestic incident
- Hammer, knives wielded in Iowa family's fight
- Three knives found in investigation of slain ISU golfer
- Lime Springs man sentenced for threatening police
- Man arrested after crime spree, randomly throwing objects at victims
- Jailed man accused of throwing urine on sergeant
- Man charged for throwing water on Iowa Rep. Steve King
- Think twice before throwing out spring cleaning
- Rochester man sentenced for stalking