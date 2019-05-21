Clear
Man sentenced for throwing knives at police

Also pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 12:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Assaulting a woman and throwing knives at police mean jail time for a North Iowa man.

Joshua James Martin, 35 of Mason City, has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of supervised probation. He must also complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment.

Martin was arrested on March 10 after Mason City police responded to a report of a man hitting a woman in the face and grabbing her by the throat. Officers say when they got to the scene, Martin threatened them with large knives and then threw knives at police, missing by a couple of feet.

He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault, interference with official acts while displaying a dangerous weapon, and domestic abuse assault.

