Man sentenced for threatening to burn down Forest City woman's home

Bradley Rauk
Harassed her repeatedly in violation of a no-contact order.

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 2:47 PM
Updated: Oct 18, 2019 2:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa - A man who threatened to burn down a North Iowa woman's house is sentenced.

Bradley Allen Rauk, 41 of Altoona, pleaded guilty in Winnebago County District Court to 2nd degree haarassment. He was accused of sending text messages to his victim in November 2018, writing he would set her house, car, and other belongins on fire.

Authorities say Rauk sent the Forest City woman over 95 text messages and called her more than 25 times in a 20 day period, in violation of a no-contact order.

He was ordered Friday to spend 30 days in jail, with work release privileges, and two years of supervised probation.

