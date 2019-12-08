Man sentenced for threatening a northeast Iowa hospital

DECORAH, Iowa – An Alford plea is entered by a man accused of threatening a hospital.

William Fredric Harrison Jr., 59 of Decorah, was charged with threat of terrorism and two counts of 1st degree harassment after law enforcement says he called the Winneshiek County Medical Center on November 24, 2018, and threatened to shoot a doctor, saying “All of you would be dead.”

Harrison entered an Alford plea to one count of 2nd degree harassment and has been sentenced to 30 days in jail, with credit for time served.

An Alford plea means Harrison does not admit guilty but agrees he could be convicted at trial and will accept sentencing.