Clear

Man sentenced for threatening a northeast Iowa hospital

Takes plea deal over November 2018 phone call.

Posted: Dec 8, 2019 1:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – An Alford plea is entered by a man accused of threatening a hospital.

William Fredric Harrison Jr., 59 of Decorah, was charged with threat of terrorism and two counts of 1st degree harassment after law enforcement says he called the Winneshiek County Medical Center on November 24, 2018, and threatened to shoot a doctor, saying “All of you would be dead.”

Harrison entered an Alford plea to one count of 2nd degree harassment and has been sentenced to 30 days in jail, with credit for time served.

An Alford plea means Harrison does not admit guilty but agrees he could be convicted at trial and will accept sentencing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Winter is roaring back
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gift Quality Book and Bake Sale

Image

Reading Center celebrates grand opening of new building

Image

Christmas by the Lake

Image

Making quilts for those in need

Image

John Marshall girls defeat Lakeville South at home

Image

Lourdes boys hockey falls to Mound Westonka

Image

North Iowa Bulls close out the Barn with a win

Image

Weather Sean 12/7

Image

Weather Forecast Sean 12/6

Image

Making medical cannabis more affordable

Community Events