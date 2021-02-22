Man sentenced for summer shooting in Rochester

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A summer shooting results in probation for an Eden Prairie man.

Arnoldo Barrientos Jr., 42, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon for the July 16, 2020, shooting on Gene Avenue in Albert Lea. Law enforcement says Barrientos shot his victim during an argument. Court documents state the bullet entered the victim’s left shoulder and broke a bone before exiting the body and hitting the victim’s left cheek, leaving a large bruise.

Authorities say Barrientos found his SUV had been shot up the morning of July 16 and told law enforcement he knew who did it.

Barrientos was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation.