Man sentenced for stolen motorcycle crash in Fillmore County

PRESTON, Minn. – A man accused of tearing through Lanesboro on a stolen motorcycle pleads guilty and gets probation.

Adam Burton Bowden, 34 of Lewiston, was arrested in July 2019 and charged with three felonies and six misdemeanors. The Minnesota State Patrol and the Preston Police Department says Bowden was seen speeding through Lanesboro before crashing in the area of Highway 250. Court documents state the motorcycle had been reported stolen from Mason City, IA, in May 2019.

Investigators say Bowden initially said someone else had taken the motorcycle from a test drive because he was selling it, but video tape and witnesses identified Bowden as the real rider.

Bowden pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and careless driving. He’s been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and a fine of up to $1,000 dollars. Bowden may perform community work service in place of half the fine.