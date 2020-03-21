Man sentenced for stealing from the same Cresco woman a second time

CRESCO, Iowa – Stealing from the same Howard County woman again means more probation for a Lawler man.

Justin Thomas Hoehn, 37, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft and identity theft for making unauthorized charges to a Cresco woman’s checking account. Authorities say Hoehn stole more than $3,000 over the course of three years.

Hoehn was previously convicted of making unauthorized charges to the same woman’s credit card and got two years of probation in 2016. This time he’s been sentenced to up to one year at the West Union residential facility and two to five years of probation.

Investigators says Hoehn got the woman’s checking account number the same time he got her credit card information.