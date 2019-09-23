Clear

Man sentenced for stealing from Rochester used car dealer.

Gets prison time for stealing car titles.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 4:43 PM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 4:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Burglarizing a used car dealer is sending a Winona man to prison.

Issac Semaj Coley, 26, was sentenced Monday to two years and nine months in state prison, with credit for 87 days already served. He must also pay $444.48 in restitution to his victim, Bear Creek Auto Sales.

Coley pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary in July. Authorities say he stole titles, papers, and a business checkbook from the auto dealer on June 2. Law enforcement says a stolen Jeep Wrangler was also left running outside the property while Coley was inside the dealership.

