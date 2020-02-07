Man sentenced for stealing from Albert Lea Walmart

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Stealing from the Albert Lea Walmart means probation for a Twin Cities-area man.
Ezekiel Octavius Brown, 20 of Maplewood, was sentenced to five years of supervised probation Friday and ordered to pay $8,110.85 in restitution.
Brown pleaded guilty to felony theft for prying open display cases with a crowbar and stealing 11 laptops and 26 Apple Watches from the Albert Lea Walmart on January 15, 2018.
