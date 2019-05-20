Man sentenced for stealing a truck in Clear Lake

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man gets a deferred judgment for stealing a truck in North Iowa.

Christian Kelly Brodt, 26 of Blaine, MN, was sentenced Monday to four years of supervised probation for pleading guilty to 2nd degree theft. He was arrested for stealing a truck from Tony’s Tire Service in August 2018. If he fulfills all the terms of his probation, this conviction will be wiped from his record.

Law enforcement eventually found the truck abandoned and heavily damaged on Interstate 94 near Minneapolis.