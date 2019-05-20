MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man gets a deferred judgment for stealing a truck in North Iowa.
Christian Kelly Brodt, 26 of Blaine, MN, was sentenced Monday to four years of supervised probation for pleading guilty to 2nd degree theft. He was arrested for stealing a truck from Tony’s Tire Service in August 2018. If he fulfills all the terms of his probation, this conviction will be wiped from his record.
Law enforcement eventually found the truck abandoned and heavily damaged on Interstate 94 near Minneapolis.
Related Content
- Man sentenced for stealing a truck in Clear Lake
- Clear Lake man sentenced for federal fraud
- Federal prison sentence for Clear Lake man
- Clear Lake man sentenced for marijuana possession
- Man sentenced for attacking Clear Lake woman
- Clear Lake man accused of stealing car in Mason City
- Clear Lake woman sentenced for meth
- Minnesota man arrested for Clear Lake truck theft
- MN man pleads not guilty to Clear Lake truck theft
- Minnesota man pleads guilty to Clear Lake truck theft
Scroll for more content...