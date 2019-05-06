Man sentenced for stabbing at a large Rochester party

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Stabbing a man with a small machete results in probation for a Rochester man.
Shamar Kenneth William Blunt, 20, was arrested in May 2018 after Rochester police say he stabbed a man in the hand and chest, causing minor injuries. Police say Blunt and the victim were at a large party in the 2100 block of 48th Street when an argument turned violent.
Blunt was initially charged with 2nd degree assault but eventually pleaded guilty to terroristic threats. He was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation and must either do 50 hours of community work service or pay a $500 fine.
Related Content
- Rochester man sentenced for stabbing a woman
- Rochester man sentenced for stalking
- Man sentenced for Rochester robberies
- Man sentenced after Rochester crashes
- Prison sentence for Rochester man
- Man pleads not guilty in Rochester stabbing
- Outlaw sentenced in Rochester
- Rochester stabber sentenced
- Police: Large, naked man causes disturbance in downtown Rochester
- Man sentenced for Rochester home robbery
Scroll for more content...