Man sentenced for stabbing at a large Rochester party

Victim cut with a small machete.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 3:45 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 3:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Stabbing a man with a small machete results in probation for a Rochester man.

Shamar Kenneth William Blunt, 20, was arrested in May 2018 after Rochester police say he stabbed a man in the hand and chest, causing minor injuries. Police say Blunt and the victim were at a large party in the 2100 block of 48th Street when an argument turned violent.

Blunt was initially charged with 2nd degree assault but eventually pleaded guilty to terroristic threats. He was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation and must either do 50 hours of community work service or pay a $500 fine.

