MANKATO, Minn. – A prison sentence has been handed down for a Blue Earth County home invasion.

Thiyang Biel Gatkuoth, 21 of Mankato, pleaded guilty 1st degree aggravated robbery and 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon for a May 28, 2020, armed robbery in the 47000 block of 127th Street.

Gatkuoth was arrested in June 2020 and has now been sentenced to five years and four months behind bars, with credit for 228 days already served.