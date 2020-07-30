Man sentenced for soliciting a child in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Exchanging nude photos with a teenager results in probation for a northern Minnesota man.

Joe Elliot Sinnott, 29 of Sandstone, was sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation and must register as a predatory offender. He pleaded guilty in May to one count of soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct.

Authorities say Sinnott was accused in May 2019 of exchanging nude photos of a 15-year-old girl in Freeborn County. Police say the victim told them Sinnott wanted to have sex with her and did not care about her age.