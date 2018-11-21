Clear
Man sentenced for smashing windows

Police say rental property was damaged during an argument.

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 4:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is sentenced for smashing the windows in a rental property.

Tyler Thompson, 22 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree criminal mischief for the March 18 damage in the 200 block of 7th Street NE. Police say Thompson broke the glass out of multiple windows during an argument.

He was sentenced Wednesday to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution.

