MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is sentenced for smashing the windows in a rental property.
Tyler Thompson, 22 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree criminal mischief for the March 18 damage in the 200 block of 7th Street NE. Police say Thompson broke the glass out of multiple windows during an argument.
He was sentenced Wednesday to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution.
Related Content
- Man sentenced for smashing windows
- Trial set in smashed windows case
- LeRoy man accused of smashing window at floral shop
- Police: Mason City man facing felony charge for smashing windows at rental property
- UNI smashes Hampton, 44-0
- Police: Window smashed, merchandise stolen after 4 rob Rochester Verizon story
- Cyclones smash West Virginia, 30-14
- Man pleads not guilty to smashing into ex-girlfriend's car
- Rochester man sentenced for stalking
- Man sentenced for domestic assault
Scroll for more content...