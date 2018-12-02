Man sentenced for smashing into Mitchell County cabin

OSAGE, Iowa – One of the men accused of damaging a cabin at Pinicon Alders Wildlife area is sentenced.

Jon Dales Crews, 27 of Waltham, Minnesota, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree criminal mischief for the March 13 incident where authorities say he smashed into the cabin with a vehicle, destroying a handicap ramp and knocking the cabin off two of its supports. Crews was also accused of running over several signs, damaging a barb wire fence, and destroying a wooden outhouse.

He’s been sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay $13,174.94 in restitution.

Ryan Root, 29 of Riceville, is scheduled to stand trial Wednesday in Mitchell County District Court for accessory to a felony and obstructing prosecution. He’s accused of helping Crews tow his damaged vehicle from the scene and refusing to cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation.