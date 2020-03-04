Clear
SE Minnesota man sentenced for criminal sexual conduct with 12-year-old child

Michael Smith
Michael Smith

He was arrested in June 2019 in Olmsted County.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 2:13 PM
Updated: Mar 4, 2020 3:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A prison sentence is handed down to a man who pleaded guilty to sex acts with a child.

Michael Allen Smith, 37, was given 12 years behind bars Wednesday in Olmsted County District Court, to be followed by 10 years of conditional release.

Smith pleaded guilty in January to 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and use of a minor in a sexual performance. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says images were found on Smith’s computer of him engaging in sex acts with a 12-year-old girl.

