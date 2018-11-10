Man sentenced for sex abuse in Olmsted and Dodge counties

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Owatonna man is going to prison for sexually abusing children in two southeastern Minnesota counties.

Ruben Macias Rodan, 38 and also known at Ruben Roldan Macias, pleaded guilty to 1st degree criminal sexual conduct in Dodge County and 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct in Olmsted County. Authorities say he abused an eight-year-old child in Oronoco and Dodge Center and abused a six or seven year old sibling of his first victim while Rodan lived in Rochester.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the Dodge County abuse and five years and 10 months behind bars for the Olmsted County crime. Rodan will receive credit for 335 days already served and both sentences will be served at the same time. He will also be on conditional release for 99 years after being released from prison.