Man sentenced for role in May 2020 Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man has been sentenced in connection with a May 2020 shooting in Rochester.

Police said a 39-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 1000 block of 2nd Street SW on May 16, 2020. Carl Richard Wilson, 26 of Rochester, was accused of driving the suspected shooting away from the scene.

Wilson pleaded guilty to possession of ammunition or a firearm after a felony conviction and a charge of aiding an offender to avoid arrest was dismissed. Wilson has now been sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation.