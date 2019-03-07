Clear
Man sentenced for punching a Rochester police officer

Derek Richey Derek Richey

Police say man had to be subdued with a Taser.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 3:28 PM
Updated: Mar. 7, 2019 3:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man is sentenced for sucker punching a police officer.

Derek Leon Richey, 52 of Rochester, received 111 days in jail and three years of supervised probation Thursday. He was arrested in July 2018 after Rochester police said they took an apparently intoxicated Richey to St. Mary’s Hospital. Police said when they arrived, Richey punched an officer in the jaw and had to be subdued with a Taser.

Richey pleaded guilty in November 2018 to 4th degree assault on a peace officer.

