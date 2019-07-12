Man sentenced to prison for Stewartville burglary and rape

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Raping a woman in her home is sending a Rochester man to prison.
Merwin Andrew Coleman, 30, was ordered Friday to spend 12 years and nine months behind bars, with credit for 329 days already served. Coleman will also be on conditional release for 10 years after getting out of prison.
A jury found Coleman guilty of 1st degree burglary and 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct after a January trial.
Authorities say that after a party in Stewartville in June 2018, Coleman returned to the home, crawled into bed with a woman and sexually assaulted her.
