Man sentenced for pipe beating in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man arrested for a bloody assault will not be doing any more jail time.

Hayden Isaiah Stevens, 28 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty to domestic assault and 911 interference for a May 2019 incident where police say Stevens beat a man with a pipe. As part of a plea deal, a charge of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon was dismissed.

Stevens has been sentenced to 77 days in jail, but with credit for 77 day already served, and two years of supervised probation. He must also pay a $100 fine.