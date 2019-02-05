WAUKON, Iowa – A high speed chase is resulting in probation for a northeast Iowa man.
Mason Edwin Lee Frick, 20 of Waukon, was arrested on October 3, 2018, after a police pursuit that started in Waukon and ended in Postville. He eventually pleaded guilty to delivery of methamphetamine and attempting to elude arrest.
Authorities say an investigation involving seven law enforcement agencies eventually brought their attention to Frick.
He’s been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.
Related Content
- Man sentenced for northeast Iowa chase
- Violent car chase sending northeast Iowa man to prison
- Northeast Iowa man arrested after high speed chase
- Sex abuse sentence in northeast Iowa
- North Iowa man is sentenced for ATV chase
- Man goes missing in northeast Iowa
- Murder charge filed against northeast Iowa man
- Wanted man arrested in northeast Iowa
- Man dies in northeast Iowa farm accident
- River warning in northeast Iowa
Scroll for more content...