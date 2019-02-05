Man sentenced for northeast Iowa chase

WAUKON, Iowa – A high speed chase is resulting in probation for a northeast Iowa man.

Mason Edwin Lee Frick, 20 of Waukon, was arrested on October 3, 2018, after a police pursuit that started in Waukon and ended in Postville. He eventually pleaded guilty to delivery of methamphetamine and attempting to elude arrest.

Authorities say an investigation involving seven law enforcement agencies eventually brought their attention to Frick.

He’s been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.