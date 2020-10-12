Man sentenced for murder and arson in Winona County

WINONA, Minn. - Killing someone and then setting a home on fire is sending a Winona man to prison for 20 years.

Steven Edward Miller, 33, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder and 1st degree arson on August 12. He was sentenced Monday to 22 years and three months behind bars, with credit for 567 days already served.

Miller was accused of murdering David John Seaman, 44, in March 2019 and then setting fire to Seaman’s home with the victim’s body inside. Investigators say an autopsy found no smoke in Seaman’s lungs, so he was killed before the fire was set. Court documents state there is security video of Miller buying a gallon of gasoline and a lighter before the fire at Seaman’s home.

When law enforcement spoke to Miller about Seaman’s death he allegedly said “he was a good person. I don’t, I don’t know why, like I say, there’s no, there’s no, you know, like you said, it was a drug induced coma, like, but I don’t understand it myself, why.”