ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Winona man linked to “large amounts” of drugs found in a storage locker will spend some more time in jail.
Cole Austin Peterson, 28, was arrested in December 2017 after Rochester police say they found 18.5 ounces of cocaine, 14.6 ounces of marijuana, 178 pills of dextroamphetamine, 50 pills of Xanax, around 1 gram of ecstasy, more than $12,000 in cash, and a shot gun in a unit at Lock-Away Storage.
Peterson pleaded guilty to 3rd degree drug possession and was sentenced Wednesday to 19 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, followed by 100 hours of community work service and 10 years of supervised probation.
Related Content
- Man sentenced for multiple drugs found in a storage locker
- Mason City man sentenced for storage unit thefts
- Mason City man sentenced for multiple burglaries
- Not guilty pleas in storage unit drug bust
- Mason City man sentenced for drugs
- Rochester man sentenced for drug possession
- Crystal Lake man sentenced for dealing drugs
- Man sentenced for Klemme drug arrest
- Rochester man sentenced for selling drugs
- Cresco teen sentenced for multiple burglaries
Scroll for more content...