Man sentenced for multiple drugs found in a storage locker

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Winona man linked to “large amounts” of drugs found in a storage locker will spend some more time in jail.

Cole Austin Peterson, 28, was arrested in December 2017 after Rochester police say they found 18.5 ounces of cocaine, 14.6 ounces of marijuana, 178 pills of dextroamphetamine, 50 pills of Xanax, around 1 gram of ecstasy, more than $12,000 in cash, and a shot gun in a unit at Lock-Away Storage.

Peterson pleaded guilty to 3rd degree drug possession and was sentenced Wednesday to 19 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, followed by 100 hours of community work service and 10 years of supervised probation.