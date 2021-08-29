Man sentenced for meth in Mason City motel room

MASON CITY, Iowa – Motel room meth means probation for a North Iowa man.

Joe Edward Coyle, 56 of Mason City, has been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Coyle was arrested law enforcement says it found illegal drugs in a Mason City motel room where Coyle was staying in September 2020. Court documents say officers seized 35 grams of meth, 39 white tablets, marijuana, a digital scale, and unused drug packaging.