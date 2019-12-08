Man sentenced for marijuana in Mitchell County

OSAGE, Iowa – A man caught with marijuana in Mitchell County is sentenced to three years of probation.

Michael Dujuan Smith, 25 of Charles City, was arrested after a traffic stop on Highway 18 on March 9. Law enforcement says a search of the vehicle turned up 112 grams of marijuana.

Smith pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. He’s received a deferred judgment, which means this conviction will be erased from his record if Smith successfully completes his probation.