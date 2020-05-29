Man sentenced for knife threat at Quality Pork Products

AUSTIN, Iowa – Threatening his supervisor results in probation for a Mower County man.

Abajado Alamo Ojulu, 28 of Austin, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and a $500 fine after pleaded guilty to one felony count of terroristic threats. As part of a plea deal, a charged of 2nd degree assault was dismissed.

Authorities say Ojulu had a confrontation with one of his supervisors at Quality Pork Products in November 2019. He was accused of pointing a black de-boning knife at the supervisor, getting it to within one inch of his chest, and saying “I can *expletive* kill you.”