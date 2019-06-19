Clear

Rockwell man sentenced for hitting a woman and a deputy

Arrested May 13 in Rockwell.

MASON CITY, Iowa - Hitting a woman and a sheriff's deputy is sending a Cerro Gordo County man to prison.

Greg Alan Neve, 42 of Rockwell, has been sentenced to up to two years behind bars and a $315 fine. He was arrested on May 13 after the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a fight in a Rockwell street.

Authorities say Neve left a woman bruised and with a cut on the back of her head, then head butted a deputy during his arrest.

He pleaded guilty to assault on a peace officer and domestic abuse assault.

