Rockwell man sentenced for hitting a woman and a deputy

MASON CITY, Iowa - Hitting a woman and a sheriff's deputy is sending a Cerro Gordo County man to prison.
Greg Alan Neve, 42 of Rockwell, has been sentenced to up to two years behind bars and a $315 fine. He was arrested on May 13 after the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a fight in a Rockwell street.
Authorities say Neve left a woman bruised and with a cut on the back of her head, then head butted a deputy during his arrest.
He pleaded guilty to assault on a peace officer and domestic abuse assault.
