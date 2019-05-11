Man sentenced for high speed pursuit across the IA/MN border

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. – A Little Falls man is sentenced for a high speed chase across the Iowa/Minnesota border.

Jeremy Douglas Schuman, 35, pleaded guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for the January 4 incident. Authorities say a Worth County sheriff’s deputy tried to pull Schuman over on Interstate 35 around 2:13 am for going 100 in a 70 mile per hour zone.

Schuman did not stop and the pursuit continued into Freeborn County, where it ended after Schuman ran over some stop sticks just north of the Interstate 90 interchange.

Schuman must serve three years of supervised probation and perform 40 hours of community work service.