Man sentenced for helping accused teen robber

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered by a man accused of helping a teen rob someone.

Derrek Michael Sanchez, 24 of Kasson, has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st degree aggravated robbery. Authorities say Sanchez assisted a 16-year-old with robbing a man and almost running him over at a Holiday gas station on August 26, 2018.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 15.