Man sentenced for harboring a missing girl

ALBER LEA, Minn. – Harboring a missing girl results in a fine and probation for a Freeborn County man.

Oscar Harold Mehus, 48 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Thursday to one year of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $400 fine. He pleaded guilty in September 2018 to contributing to the need for protection or services.

Mehus was charged in May 2018 after a New Richland teenager who went missing was found in Albert Lea. Authorities say Mehus met the girl, took her back to his home, and did not contact law enforcement about finding her.