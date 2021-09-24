Man sentenced for harassing Olmsted County woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man suspected of planting a tracking device in a woman’s vehicle is sentenced to probation.

Michael Vincent Erickson, 43 of Zumbrota, pleaded guilty to one count of harassment. Authorities say a woman who had been in a relationship with Erickson told them he was repeatedly sending her emails and following her. The woman said a tracking device was found in her vehicle's diagnostic port.

Erickson has been ordered to spend three years on supervised probation and must pay a $500 fine.