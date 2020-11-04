Man sentenced for gunshot in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Firing a shot into the air means probation and a fine for a Rochester man.

Brice Harold Kukuzke, 21, pleaded guilty Wednesday to reckless discharge of a firearm. Charges of threats of violence and carrying a pistol without a permit were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Rochester police say during a domestic dispute on September 28, 2019, in the 2300 block of Park Lane SE, Kukuzke fired a gun to get a 25-year-old man to leave.

He was sentenced Wednesday to two years of unsupervised probation and a $500 fine.