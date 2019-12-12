Clear

Man sentenced for gunpoint robbery in Eagle Grove

Accused of trying to abduct his victim.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 1:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLARION, Iowa – A Fort Dodge man is going to prison for robbing a man at gunpoint in Wright County.

Blair Lynn Foy, 28, pleaded guilty to 1st degree attempted burglary and 2nd degree theft for the incident on September 14 in Eagle Grove. Authorities say Foy went to his victim’s home in the 400 block of S Lucas Avenue and showed a semi-automatic handgun with a suppressor attached, ordering the victim to get on his knees. Investigators say Foy then took $350 in cash, a cell phone, and vehicle keys from his victim and tried to force the victim to get into Foy’s vehicle.

Court documents state the victim was able to escape when Foy was distracted.

Foy has now been sentenced to a total of up to 15 years in prison.

As part of a plea deal, charges of assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent, control of a firearm by a felon, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon were dismissed.

