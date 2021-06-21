Man sentenced for gunpoint extortion in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Threatening someone with a gun results in probation in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Anthony Scott Moore, 28 of Beattyville, Kentucky, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation for pleading guilty to extortion and misdemeanor assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

Court documents state that while Moore was living in the Mason City area as a homeless man, he threatened a woman with a gun. Moore was accused of taking a handgun belonging to his victim on January 20, 2021, holding it to her head, and demanding she write him a check for $50,000.

In addition to his probation, Moore must complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment.