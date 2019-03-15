Man sentenced for gunpoint arrest in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A St. Paul man arrested with a stolen car in Freeborn County is going to prison.

Matthew Dennis Smith, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property and was sentenced Friday to one year and eight months behind bars, with credit for 105 days already served. Smith must also pay $5,307 in restitution.

He was arrested in November 2018 after an Albert Lea police office said he noticed a suspicious car driving with no rear plates and a completely snow-covered rear window. The officer pulled the car over and said the driver, Smith, ran away. After a chase through some backyards and over a fence, Smith was finally arrested at gunpoint.

The car had been reported stolen from Southtown Motors.