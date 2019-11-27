Man sentenced for for 100 grams of meth in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Having 139 grams of methamphetamine means probation for a Maplewood man.

Adam John Beliveau, 39, was arrested in Rochester in October 2018 on an outstanding warrant. Police say he had numerous baggies of meth on him.

Beliveau pleaded guilty to 1st degree drug possession and was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years of supervised probation and must do 100 hours of community work service.