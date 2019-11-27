Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man sentenced for for 100 grams of meth in Rochester

Adam Beliveau
Adam Beliveau

Arrested in October 2018.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 1:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Having 139 grams of methamphetamine means probation for a Maplewood man.

Adam John Beliveau, 39, was arrested in Rochester in October 2018 on an outstanding warrant. Police say he had numerous baggies of meth on him.

Beliveau pleaded guilty to 1st degree drug possession and was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years of supervised probation and must do 100 hours of community work service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 16°
Winter Storm Warnings Issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Looking at winds picking up Wednesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

No Parking Notice in Rochester

Image

Did you hit the grocery store aisles before the storm?

Image

How are visitors adjusting to the winter weather

Image

Snow forces travelers to find lodging at North Iowa hotels

Image

Weather makes impact on sports

Image

Giving Back this Holiday Season

Image

Affordable Housing on Ramp #6

Image

Snow and Holiday Shopping

Community Events