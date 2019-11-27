ROCHESTER, Minn. – Having 139 grams of methamphetamine means probation for a Maplewood man.
Adam John Beliveau, 39, was arrested in Rochester in October 2018 on an outstanding warrant. Police say he had numerous baggies of meth on him.
Beliveau pleaded guilty to 1st degree drug possession and was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years of supervised probation and must do 100 hours of community work service.
Related Content
- Man sentenced for for 100 grams of meth in Rochester
- Kasson man sentenced for over 100 grams of meth
- Rochester man sentenced for over 200 grams of drugs
- Man pleads guilty to possession of over 100 grams of meth
- Austin man pleads guilty for over 200 grams of meth
- Rochester woman sentenced for meth
- Rochester man sentenced for selling meth
- Rochester Police: Wanted man located, found with 139 grams of meth
- Guilty plea for nearly 300 grams of meth
- Rochester accused of hiding around 24 grams of meth on her body
Scroll for more content...