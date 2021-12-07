Man sentenced for five-hour standoff at Rochester hotel

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The man who sparked a five-hour standoff at a Rochester hotel is sentenced.

Nathan Joel Titus, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault and was ordered Tuesday to spend five years on supervised probation.

Nathan was arrested in August after Rochester police were called to the Extended Stay America hotel on Wood Lake Drive SE. The hotel manager reported hearing a female screaming “stop,” “get off me,” and “don’t point the gun at my face.”

Part of the hotel was evacuated and officers say they tried to communicate with Titus in one of the rooms. Police say he refused and the Emergency Response Team eventually forced open the hotel room door and arrested Titus. A 35-year-old female was found inside the room with injuries.

As part of a plea deal, charges of domestic assault and terroristic threats were dismissed.