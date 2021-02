MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of crashing into a house has pleaded guilty to drunk driving.

Authorities say Trace J. Kessler, 22 of Manly, crashed his car into a home on the corner of Federal Avenue and 7th Street NW in Mason City on August 10, 2020.

Kessler has entered a guilty plea to OWI-1st offense and been ordered to spend two days in jail and pay a $1,250 fine. He must also pay $1,000 for damages.