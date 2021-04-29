Man sentenced for drug, gun, and theft crimes in Mower and Olmsted counties

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – An Austin man who pleaded guilty to four crimes in two counties is going to prison for a decade.

Anthony Barrett Graham, 37, had been arrested three times in 2020 for dealing drugs in Olmsted and Mower counties. He was initially charged with nine felonies and two misdemeanors.

Graham eventually pleaded guilty to first-degree sale of drugs in Olmsted County and third-degree drug possession, theft, and violent felon in possession of a firearm in Mower County. He’s been given concurrent sentences totaling 10 years and six months in prison, with credit for 187 days already served.

Graham was first arrested on March 17, 2020, in Olmsted County after allegedly selling 25 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant. Graham was then arrested in Mower County on May 9, 2020, and accused of stealing over $2,500 in electronic devices from the Kwik Trip on 10th Drive NW in Austin. Police said they also found 12 grams of marijuana and 17 grams of meth was found in Graham’s car. On July 24, 2020, Austin police said they picked up Graham with a 9-millimeter handgun, 16 rounds of ammunition, 7 grams of meth packaged individually for sale, and a digital scale.