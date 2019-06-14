Clear

Man sentenced for domestic dispute with a hammer and a gun

Law enforcement says he resisted arrest as well.

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 10:29 AM
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:32 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man gets probation for a domestic fight involving a loaded handgun and a hammer.

Grant Alan Nelson, 28 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to obstructing the legal process and was ordered to spend one year of supervised probation and pay a $300 fine.

Nelson was arrested the day before Christmas 2018 after sheriff’s deputies were called to a Stewartville home. A woman told authorities Nelson choked her and she responded by throwing a hammer at him, hitting him in the stomach. Authorities say Nelson then threw a loaded handgun at the woman and made suicidal comments before leaving the scene. He was also accused of fighting with law enforcement when he was arrested.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Tracking more rain today and for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vacant home catches fire in Freeborn County

Image

Austin baseball advances to 3A Semifinals

Image

Hayfield vs. Sacred Heart

Image

Wheelchair Sports Camp

Image

Getting a ticket isn't so bad!

Image

Delivering hope to Ronald McDonald House

Image

Avoid the summer slide

Image

Zumbro River Watershed plan released

Image

Home safety kits

Image

Tornado cleanup at the fairgrounds

Community Events