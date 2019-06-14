Man sentenced for domestic dispute with a hammer and a gun

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man gets probation for a domestic fight involving a loaded handgun and a hammer.

Grant Alan Nelson, 28 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to obstructing the legal process and was ordered to spend one year of supervised probation and pay a $300 fine.

Nelson was arrested the day before Christmas 2018 after sheriff’s deputies were called to a Stewartville home. A woman told authorities Nelson choked her and she responded by throwing a hammer at him, hitting him in the stomach. Authorities say Nelson then threw a loaded handgun at the woman and made suicidal comments before leaving the scene. He was also accused of fighting with law enforcement when he was arrested.