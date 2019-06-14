ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man gets probation for a domestic fight involving a loaded handgun and a hammer.
Grant Alan Nelson, 28 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to obstructing the legal process and was ordered to spend one year of supervised probation and pay a $300 fine.
Nelson was arrested the day before Christmas 2018 after sheriff’s deputies were called to a Stewartville home. A woman told authorities Nelson choked her and she responded by throwing a hammer at him, hitting him in the stomach. Authorities say Nelson then threw a loaded handgun at the woman and made suicidal comments before leaving the scene. He was also accused of fighting with law enforcement when he was arrested.
Related Content
- Man sentenced for domestic dispute with a hammer and a gun
- Man sentenced for domestic assault
- Sheriff: Domestic situation that involved gun, hammer leads to arrest in southern MN
- Thornton man sentenced for domestic assault
- Mason City man sentenced for domestic abuse
- Police: Man attacks woman with knife, hammer after social media dispute in southern MN
- Sheriff: Dispute over cigarettes leads to family fight, domestic charge
- Mason City domestic abuser sentenced to prison
- Titonka man sentenced for Forest City burglary, domestic assault
- Man sentenced for gun-in-mouth incident
Scroll for more content...