Man sentenced for dealing pot near Lake Mills school

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Dealing drugs near Lake Mills Community School results in a deferred judgment for a Winnebago County man.

Carlos Roman Garcia, 30 of Lake Mills, has been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation and a $750 civil penalty. If he successfully completes his probation, this conviction will be removed from Roman Garcia’s record.

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute marijuana for a July 2019 incident where Lake Mills police said they found 62 grams of marijuana and a digital scale in Roman Garcia’s apartment, which is across the street for the school. Investigators said people came to the apartment to buy and use marijuana.