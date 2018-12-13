Clear
Man sentenced for cocaine in Rochester

Police say two children where in the home with the drugs.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 2:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of dealing drugs out of a home where children lives is pleading guilty.

Samuel Alejandro Martinez-Muniz, 36 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree controlled substance crime. He was arrested in July after Rochester police said they found about 50 grams of powder cocaine in a home with two children under the age of 10.

Martinez-Muniz has been sentenced to 25 years of supervised probation.

