ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of dealing drugs out of a home where children lives is pleading guilty.
Samuel Alejandro Martinez-Muniz, 36 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree controlled substance crime. He was arrested in July after Rochester police said they found about 50 grams of powder cocaine in a home with two children under the age of 10.
Martinez-Muniz has been sentenced to 25 years of supervised probation.
Related Content
- Man sentenced for cocaine in Rochester
- Rochester man pleads guilty to cocaine possession
- Not guilty plea in Rochester cocaine case
- Rochester man to stand trial for cocaine and marijuana
- Prison sentence for Rochester man
- Rochester man sentenced for stalking
- Man sentenced for Rochester robberies
- Man sentenced after Rochester crashes
- Outlaw sentenced in Rochester
- Rochester stabber sentenced
Scroll for more content...