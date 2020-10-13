Man sentenced for chase that injured Mason City police officer

MASON CITY, Iowa – Leading police on a chase results in a fine and jail time for a North Iowa man.

Joshua Lee Wicklund, 32 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-2nd offense and interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury.

An officer stopped Wicklund on September 17 in Mason City on an outstanding warrant. Police say Wicklund ran away and refused to obey officers’ commands, leading to one officer suffering an ankle injury.

Wicklund has been sentenced to 24 days in jail and ordered to pay a $430 fine.